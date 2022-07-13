Justice decrees arrest of sports entrepreneur Wagner Ribeiro

The businessman, who has worked for players such as Neymar, Kaká, Robinho and Gabigol, had his arrest ordered for non-payment of alimony.
247 – This Tuesday (12) the court decreed the arrest of businessman Wagner Ribeiro – who has worked with names such as Neymar, Kaká, Robinho, Gabigol, Lucas Lima and Lucas Moura – for non-payment of alimony for two children. According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the businessman’s debt would be around R$ 660 thousand.
Also according to the report, “the decision came from the 2nd Civil Court of the city of São João da Boa Vista, in the interior of São Paulo. Wagner Ribeiro’s wife lives in the municipality and the agent also has a house in the region”.
