Justice decrees arrest of sports entrepreneur Wagner Ribeiro

Admin 22 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

The businessman, who has worked for players such as Neymar, Kaká, Robinho and Gabigol, had his arrest ordered for non-payment of alimony.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Pezzolano evaluates Cruzeiro’s reinforcements and praises Bruno Rodrigues: ‘Different’

photo: Assembly with Playback/Cruise photos Cruzeiro reinforcements were analyzed by the Cruzeiro technician Paulo Pezzolano …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved