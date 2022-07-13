Latest episode reveals the origin of Kamala Khan’s powers

After six fun weeks, “Ms. Marvel” came to an end this Wednesday (13) with the premiere of the last episode of the series on Disney + and the revelation, in the final minutes of the chapter, about the origin of the powers of Kamala Khanlived by Iman Vellani.

Before you continue reading, we warn you that the text below contains spoilers for the season finale of “Ms. Marvel”,so if you’d rather not know anything until you watch the episode, it’s best to stop reading here and come back later.

Even before it debuted, “Ms. Marvel” caused controversy among fans for changing Kamala’s powers. In the comics, the young woman is an Inhuman and gains her powers – which include the ability to stretch her body limbs, increase or decrease in size, and change her appearance – after coming into contact with the Terrigen Mist.

However, in the series, Kamala discovers she has powers after using a bracelet given to her by her grandmother. Later, Bruno (Matt Lintz) investigates and comes to the conclusion that, in reality, the powers were already inside the girl and the gem only caused them to awaken, which would not totally rule out the possibility that she is still an Inhuman.

However, “A Normal”, the season finale episode of “Ms. Marvel”, reveals that Bruno further investigated the origin of Kamala’s powers and discovered that she actually has a mutation, making her, officially, the first mutant to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And, for the avoidance of doubt, the revelation is still wrapped up in the “X-Men ’97” theme song, revival from the 1992 animated series “X-Men: The Animated Series”, coming to Disney+ soon.

FIRST MUTANT?

In July 2021, after the premiere of “Black Widow”, the actor oliverRichterswho participated in the farewell feature of Scarlett Johansson from the paper of Natasha Romanoffpublished on his social networks that his character in the film was the first mutant in the Marvel Universe:

‘Black Widow’ has been released! After two years, I can finally say who my character is, how is it going?recorded on IMDb and in the credits: Use Major, the first mutant to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”wrote the actor on his Instagram.

still according to Richtersthe character is part of The Winter Guard, a Russian version of the Avengers. “His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending the Hulk in size”declared. “Ursa appears several times in the comics fighting Wolverine. [dos ‘X-Men’] and the Hulk.”

“When the production told me who I really was in ‘Black Widow,’ I cried with pleasure in my hotel room, because my cinematic dream had come true: to be a comic book superhero officially. I can only hope that Marvel will bring Ursa back in his final form.”, concluded the actor. However, Marvel never confirmed the veracity of the information.

ARE WANDA AND PIETRO MAXIMOFF MUTANTS?

After the publication of Richtersmany fans questioned whether Wanda MaximoffInterpreted by Elizabeth Olsenand Pietro MaximoffI live for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, would not have been the first mutants introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, in the comics, they are known to be the species, but not in the franchise adaptations. At least, not officially.

When they debuted in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the twins Maximoff were presented as enhanced humans through scientific experiments conducted by Hydra. This happened because of an off-screen impasse, which was the fact that Marvel Studios did not have the rights to adapt the mutants, as the characters are also part of the X-Men, owned by 21st Century Fox at the time.

And this impasse was reflected even in the comics. In the stories, the twins were always children of Magneto, one of the most powerful mutants in the X-Men universe. However, when Marvel decided to bring the characters to the movies, their story was changed: they would have been born human and modified, something very similar to what happened in the movies.

The situation changed when, in March 2019, Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, also bought 21st Century Fox, acquiring the mutant adaptation rights in the process. And that has already generated a movement within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In “WandaVision”, the first series in the franchise for Disney+, the status in Wanda changed once again. In one of the episodes of the production, it was revealed that she had powers since childhood and for this reason she survived Hydra’s experiments. Whereas Pietro also survived, we can assume he had occult powers just like his sister.

At the end of the episode, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) reveals that Wanda is Scarlet Witch“, saying that the Avenger is descended from an ancient mythical species so rare, it is considered a myth. Once again, Marvel didn’t use the word “mutant” to refer to Wandabut appropriated the name by which the character is known in the X-Men universe, something that couldn’t be done before Fox’s acquisition of the rights.

