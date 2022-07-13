Learn about Elon Musk and Bill Gates’ method to be more productive

Known as the 5-hour rule, big names in technology such as Elon Musk and bill Gatesrecommend a method to be more productive. Through them, billionaires manage to reconcile the quantity and quality of the hours available on a daily basis. According to some internet users who have tested the strategy, it is super effective and makes a big difference in terms of productivity. Find out more below.

What do billionaires recommend?

For starters, like many doctors, they make it clear that you shouldn’t sleep less than 9 hours a day. So, there are about 15 left, where 8 of them refer to the time spent working. Thus, there are only 7 left to invest in basic issues such as daily traffic, personal hygiene and other daily tasks. So it looks like there isn’t much time left for growth and productivity, but that’s where the strategy fits.

In fact, the 5-hour rule implies that we have about an hour to ourselves a week or a little more in some cases. During 5 working days of the week (Monday to Friday), we must have this time as our own, where we must use it to learn or have leisure. So, they recommend not wasting that time on social media or more frivolous activities.

These hours can be used to read, practice physical activity or spend time with the family. In a short time, this method can help you develop more discipline, self-confidence and, ultimately, peaks in productivity.

How to organize your time

Experts make it clear about the importance of doing other activities that are not 100% focused on work. After all, our brain, just like a machine, can overload and greatly decrease productivity. Therefore, it is important to give him some rest.

According to netizens, after carrying out this process, their performance in studies and jobs increased a lot. In the end, the effective way in which Elon Musk and Bill Gates manage to combine all their activities can be fitted into the lives of billionaires and normal people.