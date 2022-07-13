Learn how to archive photos on Instagram without having to delete them | Technology

Whether it’s to forget about moments from the past, because certain images no longer make sense or for any other reason, deleting photos from Instagram is a quick way to get rid of now-unwanted visual memories.
But what if, after erasing them, you regret it and you want to recover them?
To solve this problem, the social network offers the “archive” feature – through it, it is possible to remove images from the timeline without having to permanently delete them.
When used, the resource archives the images in a folder whose access is granted only to the user.
- The user must open Instagram and choose the photo they want to archive;
- Then, click on the three dots (…) located at the top right of the screen;
- Now, you should choose the “Archive” option – the chosen image will disappear automatically;
- If you want to archive a reels, the user must choose the option “Remove from profile grid”.
How to bring the photo back from the file:
- In the profile, the user must click on the three horizontal lines that are in the upper right corner;
- Then he must choose the item “archive”;
- At the top of the screen, the highlight “Story Archive” will appear. Open and select “Publications archive”;
- Find the photo that the user wants to return to the main profile;
- Select the three dots (…) and click on “Show in profile”.
Often, the user wants to download photos from Instagram. There are specific ways to do this action.
How to download photos published on Instagram on computer
The simplest solution is to download the photos to a computer using an extension like “Downloader for Instagram”. The program is available for the Google Chrome browser.
Here is the step by step:
- Download the extension from the official app store for Chrome;
- After installing “Downloader for Instagram”, access the account on the social network;
With the help of a Chrome extension, it is possible to download Instagram photos. — Photo: Reproduction
- Click on the “Download” button, which is on top of the photos, to download the images individually;
- To download all the photos at once, you need to click on the button with the green down arrow, which is in the upper right corner of the screen – it will be next to your profile picture;
- The extension will tell you how many posts were found on the profile. To download them all at once, you must keep the interval between 1 and the maximum number that the program points to;
- Finally, click “Download” to download all the photos.
Extension “Downloader for Instagram” allows you to download all your Instagram photos at once — Photo: Playback
How to download photos and videos before posting
Another way to save photos from the social network is by saving the files before publishing them. For this, you need to enable an option in the Instagram settings.
The steps are as follows:
- Access the profile and click on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen – three horizontal lines;
- Select the first menu option: “Settings”;
- Choose the “Account” button and then “Original Photos”;
- Leave the “Save Original Photos” option turned on.
Access Instagram settings to automatically save posted photos — Photo: Playback
Option to save original photos on Instagram — Photo: Playback
Before you share a photo or video in the “Stories” feature, you can also download the image for use at another time.
Just follow these instructions before publishing:
- Click on the button with three dots (…) on the right side of the screen;
- Select the “Save” option (icon with a down arrow and a slash).
You can still save photos and videos from “Stories” after they’ve been shared.
In this case, the path is different:
- Access your profile and then the icon on the right, with three horizontal lines;
- Choose the “Archived Items” option;
- After finding the desired image, click on the “More” button in the lower right corner of the screen;
- Select “Save Photo” or “Save Video”.
How to download stories on Instagram — Photo: Playback