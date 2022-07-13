Lenovo tablet with 2k screen on sale at Mercado Livre – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Lenovo P11 Plus Tablet is a great value for money in the Brazilian market. After all, it has a high resolution screen, powerful chipset and good cameras. And today, it’s on a special offer at Mercado Livre with a coupon starting at R$ 1339 in 10 interest-free installments.

Speaking of specifications, the Lenovo P11 Plus features an 11-inch LCD panel with 2K resolution and excellent front-end use. There is also a Helio G90T processor that delivers excellent performance for everyday use. In addition, it has 4GB/64GB of RAM and storage.

See too:

Another highlight of this tablet is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which delivers several hours of use on just one charge. It also supports fast charging and has a USB-C charging port. In addition, it comes equipped with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP selfie lens.

Main specifications:

Screen: 11-inch LCD with 2K resolution

11-inch LCD with 2K resolution Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

MediaTek Helio G90T RAM: 4GB

4GB Native Storage: 64GB

64GB Back camera: 13MP

13MP Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 7,000mAh with 20W fast charging

7,000mAh with 20W fast charging System: Android 11

Android 11 Others: Wi-fi, four audio outputs with DTS

With coupon, Lenovo P11 Plus is an excellent investment. However, just follow the steps below to get the best price:>