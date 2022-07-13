M.2 NVMe connection turns 5 SATA ports through adapter

Silverstone announced the ECS07 adapter

The manufacturer Silverstone presented this week the ECS07 adapter, capable of transforming an M.2 NVMe input into 5 SATA ports. So far, the company has not revealed the price and when the hardware will hit the market.

The SATA expansion is the first model of its kind that works as an M.2 adapter that transforms the input into SATA ports. The connection interface is a M.2 input with PCle NVMe gen 3 x 2. Silverstone’s ECS07 offers 5 x 6GB SATA ports with a JMicron controller and a copper alloy plate to dissipate heat.

Silverstone commented that the copper alloy helps to dissipate the heat generated when the controller is working hard, so stability is guaranteed even if the user uses all 5 SATA ports.

The ECS07 is a small adapter, with dimensions of 24.8mm x 10.3mm x 80.5mm and a total weight of only 23g. Anyway, that doesn’t mean that it will be so simple to fit the adapter into the system, as M.2 NVMe ports don’t usually offer much space to work with numerous cables.

The EC207 is a plug and play model. That is, there is no need to install drivers or need to configure settings by the user. Just plug in the adapter and that’s it, the M.2 NVMe is ready to transform into 5 SATA ports. The device will certainly not be a piece of hardware sought after by a large number of users, but it is a smart and interesting solution for those looking for more SATA storage.

So far, Silverstone has not released the price of the ECS07 and on the manufacturer’s official website there is no further information on when the product will be launched on the market.

