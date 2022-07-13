MacBook Air (M2) ties with MacBook Pro (M2) in tests

Apple has started pre-ordering the MacBook Air with M2 chip last Friday (July 8) around the world and, on the same day, the result of a benchmark showing all the power of the new machine.

In a post on Twitter, the user Mr. Macintosh showed a Geekbench 5 result of the new MacBook Air (with 16GB of unified memory). According to the test, the computer reached 1,899 test points single-core and 8,965 points in multi-core.

The first benchmark Geekbench 5 in 2022 MacBook Air with M2 Chip!

Comparing to the scores we saw earlier in the benchmark of the MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, we noticed that they are almost the same — which leads us to conclude that the performance is practically identical. Still, as the Air model doesn’t have a fan, it may be that the Pro model offers better performance under certain circumstances.

Reminiscent of the first version of Apple Silicon, M1-equipped machines had an average score of 1,706 on the single-corewhile in multi-core was 7,420. In the latter, therefore, it shows that the M2 is about 20% faster than the previous generation.

It is also worth remembering that the scores are even higher than the entry-level Mac Pro, the famous “cheese grater”, which is equipped with an outdated processor (8-core Intel Xeon X) and is the most expensive member of the entire the Mac line (costs US$6,000 in the United States and R$63,000 in Brazil). With this comparison, perhaps we can take comfort in the good news that, with the new Apple Silicon, the most powerful computers seem to be “more affordable”.

Now, the question that doesn’t want to be silent, is whether the new MacBook Air with SSD 256GB is equipped with just a single NAND storage chip, as we saw with the MacBook Pro (M2). That’s because, instead of putting two 128GB NAND chips, Apple opted for just one 256GB module, compromising the overall performance of the machine. More tests will come soon and, of course, iFixit will dismantle the computer to put an end to our doubts.

via MacRumors