Marvel series are left out of the main categories at the Emmy and guarantee nominations in the techniques

The three series from Marvel Studios that were eligible to receive nominations at the Emmy 2022, did not leave empty-handed today (12) when the announcement was made by the Academy.

So much Loki (launched in June of last year) and the series of Archer hawk (released in November 2021) and the moon knight (released in March) received nominations. It wasn’t in the main and acting categories, but it rained nominations for the productions.

moon knight starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke received 8 nominations. Among the nominations in the technical categories, the series received nominations for:

Best Sound Editing for a Miniseries or Anthology Series, TV Movie or Special;

Best Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or Anthology Series, TV Movie or Special

Outstanding Costume Design for a Fantasy/Sci-Fi Series;

Best Soundtrack Composition for a Miniseries or Anthology Series, TV Movie or Special;

Best Voice Performance for Actor F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Best Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Miniseries or Anthology Series, TV Movie;

Best Stunt Performance.

Already Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw received 6 nominations:

Best Scenography for a Period or Fantasy Program;

Best Cinematography for a Single Camera Series;

Outstanding Costume Design for a Fantasy/Science-Fiction Series;

Best Musical Composition for a Series;

Best Opening Song

Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

Archer hawk received 2 nominations. None of them for Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, but that’s okay.

The attraction was nominated in the categories below.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Show

Best Stunt Performance.

The animated series What If? was nominated in the category of Best Animated Series for the episode What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? and two other nominations in the Best Voice Performance category for actors Jeffrey Wright and Chadwick Boseman.

