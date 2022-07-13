Mass Layoffs in the US Scares Americans; understand the reason

O unemployment in the United States presents its lowest level in 50 years of history. Yet a poignant number of constant layoffs have been part of everyday life in the world’s largest economy. This fact has scared the workers.

To get an idea of ​​what is happening there, only in the month of June, two companies operating in the real estate sector, and which stood out during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently announced mass layoffs.

we are talking about redfin, who said he would cut his staff by 8%, the equivalent of laying off 6,500 people. One of the reasons has to do with the fall in the company’s shares this year, which fell by 80%.

Another real estate company that also announced the mass dismissal of its employees was compass. The company will reduce its total staff by 10%, using the reason for the slowdown in economic growth in the US.

The technology sector will also have lows

The drops in the number of hirings do not fall exclusively to the real estate sector. Technology and cryptocurrency areas, for example, can also be subjected to this process.

in the case of Coinbase – digital currency exchange – more than 16% of employees were laid off. The company also stated that it will freeze new hires and terminate contracts.

Who also came to suggest that it will make cuts to the jobs of Twitter employees was Elon Musk. The billionaire also said he could lay off Tesla employees due to the global economic scenario.

Other companies, such as Spotify, also plan to reduce hiring. In the same way that the retailers Carvana and StichFIX also intend to make cuts. Remembering that the layoffs happen after the injection of trillions of dollars by central banks amid the pandemic.