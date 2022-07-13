Meet the cast of Resident Evil, Netflix’s post-apocalyptic series

Resident Evil: The Series Cast

resident Evil is the new post-apocalyptic action horror series from Netflix, that just arrived in the catalog and is perfect for those who are fans of games and / or lovers of the genre.

The new story is split into two timelines – 2022, where the horrors that Umbrella is capable of are just being revealed, and 2036, where the T-virus has infected many people.

In the 2022 lineup, we are introduced to 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie, who move to New Raccoon City, in an extremely corporate region. As time passes, the two realize that the city is more than what it appears to be and that their father may be involved with secrets that put the safety of the entire world at risk.

Already in the second timeline, more than fifteen years have passed since the discovery of the T-Virus. The Umbrella Corporation, Greenwood Asylum and Washington, D.C. are apparently unrelated, however, secrets from these institutions begin to be revealed.

Now, there are only 15 million uninfected people around the world, while 6 billion humans and animals are infected and spreading. Jade is now a 30-year-old woman struggling to survive in a monster-infested reality, all while she is haunted by her family’s past.

Meet the Cast of Resident Evil: The Series

Lance Reddick

Lance Reddickborn in 1962, is an American film, stage and television musician and actor.

Throw has had major roles in numerous film and TV franchises, such as playing ambitious Baltimore Police Department Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wirethe mysterious concierge hotel Charon in the films of John Wick and Fringe Division leader Phillip Broyles in fringe, as well as many other movies and series.

Ella Balinska

Ella Pascale Balinska, born in 1996, is a British actress. She is best known for playing Jane Kano in The Panthers.

In 2017, balinska got the lead role in The Athena as Nyela Malik. In 2018, Sony announced her as one of the protagonists, along with Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scottin the 2019 movie The Panthers.

Tamara Smart

Tamara Valerie Smart, born in 2005, is an English actress. She made her debut in the series CBBC, The Worst Witch. His other works include the 2019 revival series Are You Afraid of the Dark? and the movies of 2020, Artemis Fowl and Monster Hunting Manual.

Siena Agudong

Siena Nicole Agudong, born in 2004, is an American actress. She is known for her roles in the series. Nickelodeon’s Star Falls (2018), in the movie Alex & Me (2018), in the series Netflix No Good Nick (2019) and in the original film by Disney Channel Upside-Down Magic (2020).

