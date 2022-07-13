Megapix Session | Check out the highlights of the week

Advertising

The Mummy (2017) is the debut of the week in Megapix session, Friday (15), at 21h. Starring Tom Cruise, the title brings a new version of the movie The Mummy, with lots of special effects and incredible action scenes. Cruise is a marine sergeant who accidentally unearths the mummy of an Egyptian princess and now he must face this evil.

One of the most famous horror and suspense franchises in cinema invades the channel, on Saturday (16), with the first three features, starting at 2:35 pm. Directed by Wes Craven, the Panic Special begins with the 1996 film that started Sidney’s story against a serial killer; followed by panic 2 and 3. Unmissable!

Sunday’s highlight (17) is a non-stop schedule with four titles from the The Mummy film series, starting at 12:20 pm. Beginning with the remake of the 1932 classic of the same name and followed by the sequels, The return of the mummy and The Mummy – Tomb of the Dragon Emperor; closing the special with The Mummy (2017)starring Tom Cruise.

Advertising

One of the most famous bald men in cinema, Vin Diesel, turns 55 on Monday (18) and Megapix celebrates with three feature films by the star, starting at 18:55. The Battle Of Riddick and fast and furious 8action franchise titles that consolidated the actor as a star of the genre, and The last witch Hunter can be seen in Vin Diesel 5.5.

On Wednesday (20) the Friend’s Day is celebrated. And to celebrate the date, the channel shows three films that show the value of a great friendship, starting at 1:25 pm. The quartet Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria in the animation Madagascar; a millionaire and his caretaker in the French drama untouchables; and My Life on Mars with Fernanda and Aníbal, played by Mônica Martelli and Paulo Gustavo, are in the special Friends Beyond Specials.

FRIDAY (15)

Megapix session

The Mummy (2017)

On Friday, the 15th, at 21:00

Though safely buried in a crypt deep in the desert, an ancient queen, whose fate was unfairly interrupted, awakens in the present day, bringing the evil that has grown with her over the millennia.

Advertising

Direction: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Tom CruiseRussell CroweAnnabelle WallisSofia Boutella

USA. 2017. Action. 111 min.

SATURDAY (16)

Panic Special / Great Movies Session

Panic (1996)

On Saturday the 16th at 2:35 pm

Strange events begin to occur with Sidney Prescott and his friends. Soon they realize they are being pursued by a serial killer and become part of a sadistic game.

Direction: Wes Craven

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore

USA. 1996. Terror. 108 min.

Advertising

panic 2

On Saturday the 16th at 4:40 pm

Two years after the tragic events that terrified Sidney and her friends, she and Randy are in a new town. Everything was fine until the serial killer struck again.

Direction: Wes Craven

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette

USA. 1997. Terror. 118 min.

panic 3

On Saturday, the 16th, at 18:55

A new psychopath starts terrorizing Sidney and his friends as they visit the set where the movie Stab 3 is being filmed.

Direction: Wes Craven

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette

USA. 2000. Terror. 118 min.

SUNDAY (17)

The Mummy Special

The Mummy (1999)

On Sunday the 17th at 12:20 pm

In Egypt, Eve is an archeologist who has never left the library, but wants to discover a lost city in the desert. She meets Rick, a defecting soldier who knows the location. Upon reaching the city, they arouse the wrath of the mummy Imhotep, who wants to revive his beloved and bring the Apocalypse to Earth.

Direction: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Oded Fehr, Arnold Vosloo, Jonathan Hyde

USA. 1999. Action. 122 min.

The return of the mummy

On Sunday the 17th at 2:40 pm

Rick, Eve and their son Alex find the Anubis bracelet in an excavation. When Alex places the object, they are targeted by a sect that wants to resurrect the mummy Imhotep.

Direction: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, Arnold Vosloo, Oded Fehr, John Hannah, Dwayne Johnson

USA. 2001. Adventure. 127 min.

The Mummy – Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

On Sunday, the 17th, at 17:00

Rick O’Connell and his family go to China. They have the tough task of fighting the cruel dragon emperor, who leads an army of undead that seek destruction.

Direction: Rob Cohen

Cast: Brendan FraserJet LiMaria BelloJohn HannahMichelle Yeoh

Germany. China. USA. 2008. Adventure. 111 min.

The Mummy (2017)

On Sunday the 17th at 7:10 pm

Though safely buried in a crypt deep in the desert, an ancient queen, whose fate was unfairly interrupted, awakens in the present day, bringing the evil that has grown with her over the millennia.

Direction: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Tom CruiseRussell CroweAnnabelle WallisSofia Boutella

USA. 2017. Action. 111 min.

MONDAY (18)

Vin Diesel 5.5

The Battle Of Riddick

On Monday, the 18th, at 18:55

The army of Necromongers aims to convert the entire universe to their religion. Pursued by mercenaries, the warrior Riddick ends up involved in this war and becomes the only hope against the Necromongers.

Direction: David Twohy

Cast: Vin Diesel, Judi Dench, Thandie Newton, Colm Feore, Karl Urban, Alexa Davalos

USA. Adventure. 2004. 115 min.

fast and furious 8

On Monday, the 18th, at 21:00

Dom and Letty are enjoying their honeymoon when Cipher shows up and convinces Dom to return to crime. This causes Letty to gather her old friends to face them.

Direction: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kurt Russell, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris

China. USA. Japan. 2017. Action. 129 min.

The last witch Hunter

On Monday, the 18th, at 11:30 pm

Kaulder is a witch hunter cursed to live forever. When a new threat emerges that puts humanity at risk, he must enlist the help of the young witch Chloe to face evil.

Direction: Breck Eisner

Cast: Vin DieselRose LeslieElijah WoodMichael Caine

Canada. China. USA. 2015. Action. 101 min.

WEDNESDAY (20)

Friends Beyond Specials

Madagascar

On Wednesday, the 20th, at 1:25 pm

A zebra who dreams of being free ends up causing her and her friends to be transferred from the zoo to a reserve in Africa. But life turns out to be very different from what they expected.

Direction: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath

Cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer

USA. 2015. Animation. 86 min.

untouchables

On Wednesday, the 20th, at 15:05

A quadriplegic millionaire hires a man from the periphery to be his escort, despite his unwillingness. But as they get to know each other, a friendship emerges that will change both their lives.

Direction: Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano

Cast: François Cluzet, Omar Sy, Audrey Fleurot

France. 2012. Drama. 110 min.

My Life on Mars

On Wednesday, the 20th, at 17:15

Fernanda’s marriage is in crisis. When the divorce happens, she counts on her faithful friend Aníbal in the journey of searching for herself. The two go from fun to reflections.

Direction: Susana Garcia

Cast: Mônica Martelli, Paulo Gustavo, Fiorella Matheis, Marcos Palmeira, Ricardo Pereira

Brazil. 2018. Comedy. 102 min.