Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos – Tip, guess and prognosis – 07/16

First of all, check out tips, guesses and predictions of Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos which will face each other this Saturday (16), starting at 15:00 (Brasília time), at the UBS Arena, Elmont, New York. In short, the confrontation is valid for the main card of the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez.

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez – Where to bet?

Odds and forecast for Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos

bets for Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos – Which bet is more recommended for this fight?

Namely, Amanda Lemos is favorite for this Saturday’s match. The Brazilian has more weapons to beat Michelle Waterson, so it’s the best guess

Less than 2.5 – V2

First of all, Amanda Lemos is coming off a loss to Jessica Andrade. However, Lemos is experiencing a better moment within the UFC, ratifying the indicated bet.

Result of the fight: KO, TKO, DESC or Submission – V2

Primarily, Amanda Lemos is a born finisher. In this sense, the Brazilian won all her fights for the fast lane.

The fight will go to the end – No

At first, the fight should not go until the last round. In this sense, it is worth believing in a victory by interruption of the referee.

The best betting tips and tips for Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos

Namely, the fight must be a very frank clash where both will seek to develop their game. However, Lemos is favorite to win the fight by knockout or submission.

Michelle Waterson

Michele Waterson’s life hasn’t been easy in the UFC, the American went through a true “valley of the shadow of MMA’s death” in recent clashes. Waterson faced four of the best women’s strawweight fighters today. Starting with, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Carla Esparza, Angela Hill and Marina Rodriguez. However, the fighter only beat Hill by unanimous decision and needs to seek a victory to continue in the biggest event in the world.

Amanda Lemos

On the other hand, Amanda Lemos is coming off a submission defeat to Jessica Andrade and is looking for rehabilitation against Waterson. However, in her seven fights in the UFC, Amanda has five wins against two losses. In this sense, the Brazilian will spare no efforts to leave with a positive result on Saturday.

Where will the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Firstly, the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez takes place at UBS Arena, Elmont, New York.

What time does the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez?

Thus, the event will start at 15:00 (Brasilia time).

What will be the main fight UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez?

First of all, the main fight will be the confrontation between Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguezin the featherweight division.

How many Brazilians fight in the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez?

First of all, this event will have two Brazilians. In short, Amanda Lemos by the main card and Herbert Burns by the preliminary card..

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez will be broadcast?

Finally, the full transmission of the UFC Vegas 275 will be from Combat Channel.

