Midfielder loaned by Corinthians terminates with Vasco and approaches Portuguese football

Midfielder Vitinho, who belongs to Corinthians, and has been on loan to Vasco since the beginning of the season, no longer defends the Rio club. This Wednesday, the Rio de Janeiro team officially announced the early termination of the player’s loan bond, which would run until the end of this year.

Despite the termination of his loan contract, Vitinho is no longer expected to play for Corinthians. After a brief spell at Vasco, the player is now negotiating a permanent transfer to a Portuguese club, whose name was not revealed to the report. The information was initially given by the journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by My Helm.

To conclude the negotiation, the tendency is for Corinthians to use very common molds in recent negotiations. Timão must transfer the player free of charge and keep part of the economic rights for a future transfer.

For Vasco, Vitinho was unable to establish a sequence of games, largely because of the injuries he has accumulated since the beginning of the year. At the Rio club, there were only four matches, with a goal scored.

A standout from the youngest youth ranks at Corinthians, Vitinho was unable to establish himself among the professionals. In 2021, the player was even used by coach Sylvinho in the starting lineup, but ended up losing space with the arrivals of Renato Augusto and Giuliano, in the middle of the year.

