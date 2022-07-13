Monica Rambeau’s two amazing uniforms leak

Continuing the success of 2019, captain marvel 2 will be the next film of the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson, which currently has a release date set for July 2023.

It’s been a while since, in fact, captain marvel 2 has won: “the marvels“, which, despite everything, has not yet received a translation in Brazil. And this is just one of the news involving the new superhero movie.

Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman) directs the new adventure, replacing the directors of the original film. Additionally, the sequel will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

And speaking of the character introduced in WandaVisionMonica Rambeau, the Chippu website was able to check exclusively the two uniforms that the superheroine will wear during the film, and described them in detail.

First uniform.

According to the website, Monica Rambeau’s first uniform will look like the one pictured above, with actress Teyonah Parris dressed in her heroine outfit underneath a dark trench coat that will come down to her feet.

Second uniform.

The definitive second costume will recall her first comic book version, when she was called Captain Marvel in 1964’s Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16. But the film will adapt her look in a more modern way.

In captain marvel 2, the wavy cape of the image above will become a kind of wing under the arms, but this detail will be translucent, apparently formed by the superheroine’s powers, and not by a white fabric. The symbol on the chest gives way to a more minimalist look, leaning towards gray. And there will be no mask.

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

