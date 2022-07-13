More than 1,000 children were sexually exploited in English city, survey finds | World

More than 1,000 children in Telford, England, have been sexually exploited since 1989 because police and local governments failed to investigate the perpetrators, an independent inquiry concluded on Tuesday.

The inquiry was launched after a 2018 investigation by the Sunday Mirror newspaper uncovered reports of sexual exploitation dating back to the 1980s. Since then, the inquiry has confirmed these reports and found that abuse was allowed to continue because children ended up receiving the blame for him, not the bullies.

Teachers and workers who had contact with children and youth were discouraged from reporting child sexual abuse, and police feared they would investigate some of the accused men, who were Asian, because doing so could be inflammatory to racial tensions, according to the report.

“Countless children have been sexually assaulted and raped. They were deliberately humiliated and degraded. They were shared and negotiated,” said the president of the inquiry.

“Victims and survivors have repeatedly told the inquiry how, when they were children, adult men worked to gain their trust before ruthlessly betraying them, treating them as sex objects.”

The local police apologized for their failures and the local government apologized to the survivors.