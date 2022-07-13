Motorola Razr 2022 design appears in event images

Motorola is getting ready to bring the next generation of its foldable cell phone Razr 2022. The manufacturer still doesn’t want to show the device in detail, but it let its fans get a sneak peek during an event in China.

The images were shared on Weibo by Lenovo’s country general manager Chen Jin. We can only see the phone from afar, but it appears both folded and open, showing subtle differences in design.

Motorola Razr 2022 design unfolded.Source: Chen Jin (via GSMArena)

The Motorola Razr’s big draw is how it looks like a traditional smartphone when unfolded, and that’s retained for the Razr 2022. It appears to have slightly more rounded corners and a thinner edge underneath when compared to the previous model.

Device was also shown folded.Source: Chen Jin (via GSMArena)

We still don’t have a release window for the Motorola Razr 2022, nor officially confirmed information regarding its specifications. Leaks already indicate that the product should come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, which is something to be expected for being a high-end cell phone. Rumors also point to a 120 Hz refresh rate on its foldable main screen.