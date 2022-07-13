Movies of the week: movie theater premieres (July 14, 2022) – Movie News

Get to know the news on display in Portuguese theaters from this Thursday, July 14, 2022.

For as long as they can remember, the Solé family has spent every summer picking peaches in their orchard in Alcarràs, a small village in Catalonia. But this year’s harvest could be their last as they face an eviction threat. The new plans for the land, which include cutting down the peach trees and installing solar panels, create a rift in this large, united family. For the first time, they face an uncertain future and risk losing more than just the orchard.

Film from the official competition of the Berlin Film Festival 2022.

Alcarrás

2022 | Drama | 100 min

With Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xenia Roset

Realization Carla Simon


Class age M/12

Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor still

see trailer

A Civil / La Civil (2021)

Cielo’s teenage daughter is kidnapped in northern Mexico. When the authorities refuse to support the search, Cielo takes matters into her own hands and abandons her role as a housewife to become a vengeful militant.

The Civil

2021 | Drama, Crime | 140 min

With Arcelia Ramírez, Álvaro Guerrero, Jorge A. Jimenez

Realization Teodora Ana Mihai


Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor legendmain

see trailer

Haute Couture / Haute Couture (2021)

Esther is head of seamstress at the Dior studio and participates one last time in the creation of the haute couture line before retiring. One day, she gets back her purse that was stolen from the subway by Jade, a 20-year-old girl. Instead of calling the police, Esther decides to take care of Jade. In her, she sees the opportunity to pass on her knowledge and the seamstress trade, her only wealth. In the frenetic world of French fashion, Esther will try to convey what they call “the beauty of gesture”.

High fashion

2021 | Drama | 100 min

With Nathalie Baye, Lyna Khoudri, Pascale Arbillot

Realization Sylvie Ohayon


Class age M/12

Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor NOS Audiovisuals

see trailer

Loud and Clear - The Beat of Casablanca / Haut et fort (2021)

Anas, a former rapper, works at a cultural center located in a popular neighborhood in Casablanca. Encouraged by the new teacher, the young people try to free themselves from the weight of certain traditions to live their passion and express themselves through hip-hop culture…

Film of the official selection of the Festival de Cannes 2021, in competition.

Loud and Clear - The Beat of Casablanca

2021 | Drama | 101 min

With Ismail Adouab, Nouhaila Arif, Samah Baricou

Realization Nabil Ayouch


Class age M/12

Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor Leopard Films

see trailer

The Gray Man - The Hidden Agent / The Gray Man (2022)

Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a former CIA agent, also known as the Sierra Six. Released from a penitentiary by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), his job was to spread death with the backing of the American agency.

His true identity has always been shrouded in secrecy.

When he inadvertently discovers the dark secrets of those who hired him, Six becomes the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague who will stop at nothing to neutralize him.

To escape those who are chasing him, he only has the precious help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

The Gray Man - The Hidden Agent

2022 | Action, Thriller, Adventure | 122 min

With Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas

Realization Anthony Russo, Joe Russo


Class age M/14

Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor NOS Audiovisuals

see trailer

2 Hard Bites (2022)

Manuel Venâncio, a police officer from Porto, requests a transfer to Lisbon. His new partner is José Sobreiro, a reveler from Lisbon, more adept at getting along with bandits than arresting them.

Accompanied by a mysterious foreign student named Murphy who intends to film them for her master’s thesis, they live a crazy day full of cartoon characters as they discover a drug trafficking operation with disastrous consequences, not only for the city, but for the whole world. the world!

2 Crunches

2022 | Comedy, Action, Crime | 80 min

With Fernando Rocha, João Seabra, Mafalda Luís de Castro

Realization Victor Santos


Class age M/16

Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor Pris

see trailer

A Dois Minutos do Infinito / Droste no hate de bokura / Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes (2020)

Kato is the owner of a cafe in Kyoto, Japan. One night, after closing, he appears on his own computer screen saying that he broadcasts from two minutes in the future. Confused and skeptical, Kato asks his friends for help, who begin to formulate a plan to see even further.

Film shot in a single uninterrupted shot.

Two Minutes from Infinity

2020 | Comedy, Science Fiction | 70 min

With Kazunari Tosa, Aki Asakura, Riko Fujitani

Realization Yamaguchi joint


Class age M/12

Debut in Portugal 14 Jul. 2022

Distributor Vendetta

see trailer

Good movies!

For information about the theaters where each film is being shown and the times of the sessions, see the filmSPOT movie poster.

