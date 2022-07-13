MRV Engenharia seeks more than 400 professionals

Anyone looking for a job opportunity cannot fail to check out the new jobs announced by MRV Engineering. The company offers a total of 417 positions for hiring professionals with secondary and higher education levels.

Most of the vacancies are for the sales area, but there are also opportunities for the administration and marketing sectors. See the available functions:

Realtor

Seller

Real estate consultant

Sales consultant

Sales promoter

Online Real Estate Seller

Inside Seller

Administrative assistant

Commercial Manager

Administration Intern

Sales manager

Civil Engineering Intern

Performance Analyst

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, the company can offer benefits such as medical assistance, dental assistance, profit sharing, private pension, meal vouchers and transportation vouchers. It all depends on the job applied for.

Register your CV

The professional who wants to be part of the team of one of the largest construction companies in the country must access the InfoJobs website, click on the position of interest and read all the requirements. Then, just click on “Register free CV”, fill in the information and wait for the company to respond. Good luck!