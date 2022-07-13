Ms. Marvel has a post-credits scene; see what it means

[Atenção: artigo contém spoilers do finale de Ms. Marvel]

It is not news to anyone that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a huge fan of all the active Avengers. Not least because she doesn’t have much to ignore: she has t-shirts, pins, posters in her room and, as if that wasn’t enough, she doesn’t miss any opportunity to talk about her idols, even if they’re doing something as banal as a podcast. It’s curious—and, honestly, a relief—so that the first season of Ms. Marvel came to an end without the appearance of any of the traditional characters of the shared universe. It’s up to the only post-credits scene in the entire series to make the connection with the MCU.

A week after the fight with the Department of Damage Control, Kamala resumes her usual life. Now in her full outfit and calling herself Ms. Marvel, she comes home one day, tired, and throws herself on the bed, when she is remembered by Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) who needs to do her homework — after all, she may be a hero, but she’s still in high school. As soon as she gets up to follow her mother’s order, a pink light takes over her bracelet and distracts her. It’s a matter of seconds before she’s flung into her locker. However, who comes out of there is not the teenager, but Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Carol Danvers seems clearly confused by her appearance, especially with the amount of artwork stamped with her face, name and uniform. But if she is like that, imagine Kamala Khan, who was sent to who knows where!

This is certainly the cue to put Kamala and Carol together in the marvels, which hits theaters on February 17. And while I don’t have many clues as to how they’ll intersect after this mess, maybe the key lies in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film that marked the last appearance of Captain Marvel in the MCU. In one of the post-credits scenes, Carol helps Kung Fu Master Wong (Benedict Wong) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to discover the origin of the artifacts. Perhaps during her investigations, she found the lost Clandestine bracelet, or perhaps another ancient, magical object that connects with Ms. Marvel? It would make some sense. Carol, however, doesn’t have any different objects in her uniform that would suggest this. Was it just a power connection that led to the exchange?

For now, it’s all speculation. Keep an eye on Omelet for more news on Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel and The Marvels.

the first season of Ms. Marvel is available on Disney+.