Natalie Portman Declares Thor 4 Is Marvel’s Gayest Movie

The Thunder God Fourth Movie, Thor: Love and Thundermarking the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings a true discovery of the characters and the star Natalie Portman declared that this would be the gayest film made by the franchise.

Several elements about the sexuality of various characters are spread throughout the film and the director Taika Waititi reveals this when, for example, Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) talks about looking into the eyes of the one who loves and wins and exchanges looks with the son of Odin.

Natalie Portman, 41, who plays the character Jane Fostera scientist in love with Thor, stated in an interview with journalist Andrew Freund:

“I love this read, yes. I love that being portrayed in the movie. I mean… are you flying rainbows there… or am I imagining it? I mean, this is the core of the comics. I feel like that’s where it all started. It’s very true to the material, I think,” she declared.

Portman, who won an Oscar for his performance in black swan, told about the rainbow path that connects Asgard, the mythical land of Thor and company, to other points in the universe.

Another example of Marvel productions that explored a side of characters’ sexuality was The New Mutants, with Mirage (Blu Hunt) and Lupina (Maisie Williams), who were in a relationship.

In some scenes of Thor 4, the hero looks at Peter Quill, while the Valkyrie King gives a seductive kiss to the hand of a maiden he finds accompanying Zeus. The alien Korg, who is Thor’s best friend, reproduces when two male specimens hold hands in the midst of lava.

Fans Observed the Colors of Love and Thunder’s art

More representation was pointed out by fans who noticed a color variation of the movement’s rainbow flag. LGBTQIAP+ and other colors representing the MLM (Men Loving Men) movement.

Thor: Love and Thunder dominated the US box office on its opening weekend, grossing an estimated $143 million. According to data from EntTelligence, there were more than 10 million spectators, about 57% of all moviegoers in the country.

In Brazil, data from Comscore reveals that Thor 4 raised R$ 35.12 million between July 7th and 10th, taking 1.62 million people to Brazilian cinemas.

