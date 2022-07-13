Natalie Portman reveals the story behind the kiss in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman faced a long training to play the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the situation became more complex considering that the actress is vegan. That is, she does not eat any kind of meat.

It turns out that this food is part of virtually every diet of those who play superheroes in Hollywood, something that generated a curious situation during production, according to Portman.

On the day of the recording of the kiss between Thor and Jane, Chris Hemsworth decided to go against his diet by not eating meat, out of respect for the actress.

‎”He is very nice. The day we had a kissing scene, Chris didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he needs to eat meat every half hour. That was so thoughtful. I wouldn’t have minded or been angry, but he really was very considerate. Chris is that kind of person.‎”

told the Capital FM.

Hemsworth previously stated that the preparation was “brutal”, where he pushed his body to the limit. Even maintaining good physical shape throughout his career, the actor felt difficulties this time, and perhaps he will not repeat such an intense process again.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.