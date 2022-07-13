Netflix releases trailer for ‘Blonde’, Marilyn Monroe biopic

(credit: Publicity material)

Netflix has released the trailer for Blonde, the long-awaited biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas bringing the movie icon to life. The preview brings some already known moments from the biography of the movie star.

The feature is based on the book of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oats and follows the star’s difficult childhood to fame and consecration as a sex symbol. “It’s the boldest, most candid and feminist look I’ve seen of her,” says de Armas in a press release.

Blonde is directed by Andrew Dominik and the cast also includes Adrien Brody, playing the writer and the actress’ ex-husband, Arthur Miller; Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, a former baseball player and ex-husband; and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy, star affair and former US president. The film hits the platform on September 23. Check out the teaser:



