New reinforcements honor Cruzeiro in Mineiro against Fluminense

Cruzeiro’s new signings, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and striker Bruno Rodrigues honored the team this Tuesday (12), Mineiro, in the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense. .
With rights linked to Shakhtar, from Ukraine, Marquinhos Cipriano, 23, signed a loan contract with Cruzeiro for one season. He was on loan to Sion, from Sua, before closing his return to Brazil.
Defender Lus Felipe, 21, was in the B team of PSV, from the Netherlands, and said he arrives at Cruzeiro with the endorsement of Ronaldo, SAF’s majority partner.
The defender started training with the squad on Sunday and is looking forward to wearing the Cruzeiro shirt. “The expectation is the best possible. When Cruzeiro sent me the proposal I was very happy, for being Cruzeiro, for the project. I started working this week and I’m very anxious to start playing, working with the group”.
“Firstly, I would like to thank all the fans for their affection on my arrival. I am very happy with this new challenge”, declared Bruno.
The three players will only gain legal playing status for Cruzeiro from July 18, when the signing window for Brazilian football opens.