New reinforcements honor Cruzeiro in Mineiro against Fluminense

photo: Tiago Mattar/Superesportes Marquinhos Cipriano accompanied Cruzeiro x Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro’s new signings, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and striker Bruno Rodrigues honored the team this Tuesday (12), Mineiro, in the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense. .

With rights linked to Shakhtar, from Ukraine, Marquinhos Cipriano, 23, signed a loan contract with Cruzeiro for one season. He was on loan to Sion, from Sua, before closing his return to Brazil.

“I’m very happy to be here to watch my first game for Cruzeiro and I hope to come out with this classification in the Copa do Brasil”, said Cipriano to supersports.

Defender Lus Felipe, 21, was in the B team of PSV, from the Netherlands, and said he arrives at Cruzeiro with the endorsement of Ronaldo, SAF’s majority partner.

“Ronaldo was an idol at PSV, and he made my coming a lot easier. But Cruzeiro had looked for Cruzeiro’s scout, the board knew my work. But, by the name of Cruzeiro, it made my arrival a lot easier thanks to Ronaldo”, said.

The defender started training with the squad on Sunday and is looking forward to wearing the Cruzeiro shirt. “The expectation is the best possible. When Cruzeiro sent me the proposal I was very happy, for being Cruzeiro, for the project. I started working this week and I’m very anxious to start playing, working with the group”.

Who also attended the Mineiro was striker Bruno Rodrigues, 25 years old. He signed a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2024, after spending time with Famalico in Portugal. “Firstly, I would like to thank all the fans for their affection on my arrival. I am very happy with this new challenge”, declared Bruno.

The three players will only gain legal playing status for Cruzeiro from July 18, when the signing window for Brazilian football opens.