New WhatsApp is coming to Catalyst-based MacOS

One new whatsapp beta app is coming to macOS. Although there is already an option for users of computers from applethis new native version of the app promises superior performance, more speed, less memory usage, among other benefits.

According to WABetaInfo, this new beta application is in a very early and limited phase. Only a small and limited number of people have or will have access to it in the near future.

The first WhatsApp app available for MacOS is based on the framework called electron, used for WhatsApp Web. This new version, in turn, is being developed with Catalystwhich allows you to port applications from iPad (iOS) to Mac, using hardware resources more efficiently, such as memory and processor.

Activity Monitor: differences between WhatsApp Desktop (Electron app) and WhatsApp for macOS (Catalyst). https://t.co/py29ya1fhN pic.twitter.com/EmkjP2pW01 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 11, 2022

The new WhatsApp for MacOS is also visually different from what we’re used to seeing on Windows Desktop, taking into account that it’s based on the iPhone app and has “more Apple feel”. It offers a sidebar that lets you quickly switch to different sections like calls, chats, and settings.

It is worth noting that if you test the new WhatsApp for macOS now, several features may not be working properly as it is in its early stages. Tools such as status, group calling, location sending and voice messages are also currently unavailable.

New WhatsApp interface for MacOS, based on Catalyst. (WABetaInfo)Source: WABetaInfo

The new version of WhatsApp is being released today via the App Store for MacOS, but it is only available for TestFlight program users, which has limited spaces. There is no information on when the app will be officially available to general users.