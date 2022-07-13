Neymar praises coach Fernando Diniz, from Fluminense: “Too bad that Brazil doesn’t have time” | international football

Coach Fernando Diniz usually divides opinions since he exploded in Brazilian football, in charge of Audax-SP, six years ago. But, in high spirits with his work at Fluminense, the coach received a weighty compliment this Wednesday: that of Neymar, who made a post praising the professional on his social networks.
“I really like Diniz as a coach, a pity they don’t give him enough time in Brazil.”
— Neymar, PSG forward
Neymar’s demonstration, posted at dawn this Wednesday (morning in Paris), came to light hours after Fluminense’s classification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, eliminating Cruzeiro with a 3-0 away win. The carioca club has also been standing out in the Brasileirão, in which it is in fifth place, with 27 points, three less than the leader Palmeiras.
Neymar praised coach Fernando Diniz – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Fernando Diniz has been in charge of Fluminense since the beginning of May, when the team fired Abel Braga. Since then, there have been 12 victories in 18 games, with only three defeats and a total of 38 goals scored and 14 conceded.
This is Diniz’s second spell at Fluminense, where he was also in 2019. Last year, he commanded Vasco in part of Serie B, after working at Santos. In 2020, the coach commanded São Paulo, fighting for the Brazilian title.