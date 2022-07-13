Nokia announces new devices, including some classic cell phones

This Tuesday (12) the late Nokia, currently owned by HMD Global, has launched a series of devices. Among them, classic cell phones like the Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio. In addition, keeping a foothold in current times, the brand launched the tablet Nokia T10 with android 12. See details of all releases.

Read too

Nokia 1100, the story of the best-selling cell phone of all time

The day the cell phone arrived in Brazil

Nokia 8210 4G: from 1999 to the present day

O Nokia 8210 is one of the classic cell phones of the Finnish brand. It was launched exactly 23 years ago, during the Paris Fashion Week. In Brazil, the device was a great success at the time. The version launched in 2023 brings 4G connectivity as the main attraction.

The device still retains some features of the device launched in 1999. For example, it has a very resistant construction, ensuring remarkable durability for the cell phone. In addition, it has a removable 1,450 mAh battery. Seriously… I haven’t seen a cell phone with a removable battery in years.

The screen of Nokia 8210 4G is only 2.8 inches with QVGA resolution. Just below the screen we see the backlit physical buttons. The device even has a camera on the back, with VGA resolution. Seriously, Nokia, I don’t know what the need for this is.

Inside, the Nokia 8210 4G is just as simple. Equipped with a Unisoc T107 processor, the phone has only 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. But it supports microSD cards up to 32GB. The operating system is S30+.

Nokia 2660 Flip

These Flip cell phones were already the cream of technology in the 2000s. Another classic from the Finnish brand, the Nokia 2660 Flip reappears with the same technical specifications as the Nokia 8210 4G. The difference, however, is its screen that opens and closes.

Speaking of screen, the internal display is 2.8 inches with QVGA resolution and the external screen is 1.77 inches (also with QVGA resolution). The same camera, processor and battery are also found in this phone.

In addition to the flip screen, another differential of this device is having an emergency button. The person can register a trusted contact and call him just by pressing this button. It is a good resource for seniors.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio

This is the most different device from Nokia’s releases. If I remember correctly, the 5710 XpressAudio competed with Walkman cell phones, from Sony. I remember they were quite popular at the time. But Nokia’s option was 5310 and not 5710. Well, back to current times.

O Nokia 5710 XpressAudio It has buttons on the side of the screen to control music playback. The screen, in turn, has 2.4 inches and QVGA resolution. But the coolest feature of this phone is that it comes with wireless headphones that can be attached to the back of the phone! For those who like to work out I think this feature phone it’s a good option.

To live up to the XPressAudio name, the device also has dual speakers and Bluetooth 5.0 connection, so you can connect other devices. The other technical specifications are the same as for the devices mentioned above.

Nokia T10 Tablet

Now that we’ve talked about all the classic devices released, let’s talk about a more modern one. O Nokia T10 tablet It’s an input device, that is, pretty basic. It brings an 8-inch screen with HD resolution and large bezels (which seems strange for today). It has two cameras. The front is just 2 megapixels and the back is 8 megapixels.

In terms of hardware, the Nokia T10 is equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The battery, in turn, has only 5,100 mAh. It’s little compared to the Nokia T20 tablet, who arrived in Brazil in February 2022, which has a battery with 8,200 mAh. The Nokia T10 also has a headphone jack, Wi-Fi connections, and 4G.

In terms of software, the Nokia T10 comes out of the box with Android 12. But the company has already guaranteed updates to Android 14. Security updates are guaranteed for three years. The device also offers the function Google Kids Spacewhich makes the system interface child-friendly.

Unfortunately, none of Nokia’s new releases have their pricing and release date revealed.