Nothing Phone (1): ‘transparent’ and futuristic cell phone hits the market – 07/12/2022

Swiss entrepreneur Carl Pei on Tuesday launched the first smartphone from his new company Nothing, hoping to compete in the hotly contested market by offering devices with new features.

Pei co-founded smartphone maker OnePlus in 2013, and the company has competed with Apple and Samsung by offering high-end features at half the price. The brand became the best seller in several countries, including India.

After leaving OnePlus in 2020, Pei created Nothing last year with support from the likes of Tony Fadell, the designer of the iPod; Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch; and Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit.

London-based Nothing claims its smartphones can deliver 18 hours of use per charge and two days in standby mode. The device’s battery can also reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes of charging. The company claims the device also has a number of remote control features, including one that can unlock a Tesla’s doors.

The device will retail for £399 ($470) and the company claims it’s cheaper than premium phones with similar features. The company has more than 200,000 orders for its first smartphone.

OnePlus used an invite-only strategy to sell its handsets, which created high demand and kept customers in a constant state of anticipation.

Following a similar strategy, Nothing promoted an auction in June of the first 100 units of the new cell phone, reaching offers of more than 3 thousand dollars per device, said the company.