NUBANK changes Nuconta’s income; see how it turned out

The digital accounts of Nubank will start to yield from the 30th day of each month. According to fintech, with the new rule, on the 31st day the customer will receive the total yield of 100% of the CDI.

On the same day (31st), the amount deposited returns to yield on every working day, unlike savings accounts, which always apply the percentage every 30 days and yield less than the CDI.

NUBANK changes Nuconta’s income

In any case, it is important to note that the new rule is only valid for new deposits. Therefore, funds deposited before this change will continue to yield 100% of CDI on business days.

according to Nubank, the new methodology will be released gradually, being initially made available to a few customers. The rule is expected to go into effect on July 25th.

Why did Nubank change NuConta’s income?

The change in income in the accounts of the Nubank occurred due to the implementation of a new feature in the fintech application, the Caixinhas. In short, they allow the customer to save money in an organized way.

No, it will still be possible to customize the Boxes with name and photo according to your destination, such as buying a car, house, among other purposes. The client can also make investments according to Nubank’s suggestions.

So far, the digital bank will provide two options for boxes:

Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB): with the possibility of immediate liquidity (Emergency Reserve box) or daily (other boxes) and yield of 100% of the CDI;

with the possibility of immediate liquidity (Emergency Reserve box) or daily (other boxes) and yield of 100% of the CDI; Naked Immediate Reservation: a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income with daily liquidity and the ability to outperform the CDI over time.

The Boxes are already valid, being gradually made available to Nubank customers. The income from the values ​​separated into boxes occurs from the first day of the application and on all working days.

How to check the card limit?

See how to check your purple limit using the Nubank app:

open the application of Nubank on your cell phone; On the home screen, tap the “Credit Card” tab; Then, scroll down and click on the “Adjust limit” option; You will then be shown your current limit and how much credit you have left. If you want to reduce or increase your limit, move the arrow to the desired value.