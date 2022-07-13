Of only 5 m², apartment is rented for R$ 7,300 in the USA

New York is the second most expensive city in the world to live in, after Hong Kong.

American digital influencer Erik Conover shocked the internet in recent weeks by making a video featuring the smallest apartment in New York. At 5.1 m², the apartment is so small that Erik, who is 1.90 m, cannot lie down without bending his knees on the bed due to such a small width. In fact, the influencer can’t even open his arms without them hitting the walls.

If the size weren’t enough, what shocked internet users the most, however, was the cost of renting the apartment: US$ 1,400 per month, or R$ 7,300 per month. New York is the second most expensive city in the world to live in, after Hong Kong. According to a broker interviewed by Vogue magazine, the average rent in the city is US$4,000, or R$21,000.

In the video Erik stated that the apartment is sought after by people with “little money” and with dreams of getting rich in the “Big Apple”. The apartment, located on St. Marks Place, in the Lower East Side neighborhood, has a microwave, sink and mirror, a mini-refrigerator and a “closet”.

As there is no room for a traditional bed, the entrance ceiling is lowered to create a superior sleeping space. The bathroom, in turn, would not fit in this tiny apartment, being in the hallway where it is shared with the rest of the tenants.

In the comments, users took turns between laughing at the foolishness of paying so much to live in such a space, and between criticizing the American real estate market, especially in large cities such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which see the population of street increase more and more.