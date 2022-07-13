Only four tablets in Brazil have a 5G connection; see what they are – Link

iPad Pro is one of the tablets with 5G support

With the arrival of 5G in the country last week, in Brasília, there were also doubts about which devices are compatible with the new technology. There is no shortage of offers in the smartphone market: at least 67 devices have already been approved by Anatel to operate in the country. In the world of tablets, however, the situation is quite different.

So far, only four devices with 5G are sold in Brazil, all with relatively high prices – the cheapest model starts at R$5,875. Three of these devices are from Apple: iPad Mini, 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The other is Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 5G. Even though it was launched earlier this year, Motorola’s Moto Tab G70 still doesn’t have the ability to connect to 5G networks.

Despite the lack of connection on most tablets, it is still possible to enjoy part of the stability and speed of the new technology on all models with the help of a smartphone. For this, the cell phone needs to be compatible with the fifth generation networks. The “trick” consists of transmitting a personal wireless connection from the smartphone to the tablet, which would surf over 5G via Wi-Fi.

Check out the list of 5G-ready tablets for sale in the country:

apple

iPad Mini 6th Generation (R$5,875)

iPad Pro 11 inch 3rd generation (R$ 10,235)

iPad Pro 12.9 inches 5th generation (R$ 14,026)

Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 5G (R$ 7,699)