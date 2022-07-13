Only Murders in the Building renewed for a third season

The series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has been officially renewed for a third season by Hulu/Star+, Disney’s streaming platforms. The renewal announcement comes less than two weeks after the launch of the current season of the critically-acclaimed comedy, which premiered on June 28, once again with weekly episodes airing.

“’Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

In Season 2, after the shocking death of the chairman of Arconia’s board, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask their killer. However, three unfortunate complications ensue – the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder; they are now the subjects of a competing podcast; and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who think they’ve committed murder.

In addition to Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the new season has the likes of Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Aspillaga, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer in the cast. Only Murders in the Building was created by Martin and John Hoffman and is available in Brazil on the Star+ platform.