Outlaw Allan dos Santos says he lost everything and asks for financial support

The Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, from Free Tuesdayturned to the social network Gettr to post complaints about the downfall of two of its sites on the Wix platform.

The takedown of both pages came after the Sleeping Giants movement notified Wix of Allan’s monetization. Since last year, he has lived in the United States and is considered a fugitive, having been the subject of a request for extradition and preventive detention issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court.

“I LOST EVERYTHING: lives, articles, students, etc.”, says one of Allan dos Santos’ posts on Gettr. In it, the bolsonarista still asks his followers to become “supporters”, that is, offer him financial aid.

In another post, adds: “Banned from Wix (where the site with the courses was), from YouTube, from PayPal and so on, I will continue to fight the good fight. Not even exiled and with a special daughter the communists leave me alone”.

Last week, the blogger called the STF again to get his bank accounts and social media profiles unblocked. Free Tuesday. The blocks were determined by Moraes in 2021.

The defense of Allan dos Santos’ company argues that the Free Tuesday “is a multiplatform journalism channel that has a basic schedule of two daily broadcasts in the schedule, having already produced about 5,000 videos on YouTube. The activity carried out is professional and employs more than 50 employees”.

The bolsonarista is the target of two inquiries in the STF that investigate a scheme to disseminate false information.