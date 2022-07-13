Palmeiras and São Paulo will have absences for the Copa do Brasil duel

Next Thursday (14), Palmeiras and São Paulo will decide a spot for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil 2022. São Paulo won the first leg by 1 x 0 and Verdão will have the mission to reverse the game at Allianz Parque. However, the embezzlement of both sides can weigh on the good show.

The number of embezzlement in the first leg is similar to the one in the decisive match. In São Paulo, Gabriel Sara remains out due to problems with his right ankle, in addition to Alisson (sprained right knee), Andrés Colorado (rectus femoris), Luan (left adductor) and Caio (cruciate ligament). defender Walce remains a soap opera, as he is still recovering from surgery, after going through a series of injuries and should also continue to be embezzled.

Nikão and Talles Costa have recovered from injuries and there is a chance that they will be on the field against Palmeiras, in addition to André Anderson who is also doubtful due to having muscle pain in recent days. A sure return in relation to the first game is the return of Moreira, a Portuguese side who was with the under-18 team.

Arboleda’s injury has been confirmed. He tore ligaments and will undergo surgery. Lance was pretty ugly… May he recover soon. — Palmeiras Online (@palmeirasonline) June 24, 2022

As new absences in relation to the 1 x 0 Tricolor has Arboleda who ended up getting injured against Verdão and will spend a long period off the pitch and Reinaldo who left in the last game against Atlético Mineiro with groin problems.

On the alviverde side, in addition to Jailson who will not play again this season, Giovani is still recovering from his injury and has not yet confirmed his return. On the other hand, there will be the return of Raphael Veiga who did not play the first game because he was still coming back from injury and Abel Ferreira who was with Covid-19.

Raphael Veiga worked with Thiago Maldonado, physical trainer. Palmeiras take it easy on the midfielder’s return to the lawns! pic.twitter.com/KLzmN5tttB — Palmeiras Online (@palmeirasonline) June 14, 2022

However, the two registered strikers, Rony and Navarro, were injured and miss the team in the decision. Gabriel Veron returned to training after cutting his right foot, but it’s still a doubt. With that, everything indicates that Palmeiras will go without a number 9 for the match.

One of the options is to go with four players in the middle (Danilo, Zé Rafael, Veiga and Scarpa) and use Wesley (Veron) and Dudu in the front, even if Abel improvises someone not to change the formation, the holders should be those. Although unlikely, Abel can also put in three defenders and use more offensive wingers to add depth.

Palmeiras x São Paulo will face each other from 8 pm onwards at Allianz, with refereeing by Leandro Vuaden.

