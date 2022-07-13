Palmeiras lineup: see the likely team for the derby against São Paulo | palm trees

Palmeiras held a tactical training session this Wednesday morning following the preparation for the duel against São Paulo, Thursday, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

With two teams divided on the pitch, Abel Ferreira guided positioning, movements and specific plays for the classic. Afterwards, the players practiced penalty kicks.

In the images released by Palmeiras, it was not possible to identify Rony’s presence in the activity. The striker, who was injured in the match against Fortaleza last Sunday, should not be physically able to play this Thursday. The suspect is a muscle injury in the left thigh.

Abel Ferreira training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy

Involved in a controversy in the early hours of this Wednesday, when he was caught in a club drinking alcohol, Gabriel Veron participated normally in the activity. Lacking in the last two games after being cut and taking 11 points on his right foot, the striker can be related to Choque-Rei.

The likely Palmeiras to face São Paulo must have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Scarpa, Dudu and Breno Lopes (Gabriel Veron or Wesley).

Palmeiras players during training at the Football Academy

Palmeiras and São Paulo enter the field on Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, played at Morumbi, São Paulo won 1-0.

To advance, Palmeiras need to win by a difference of two or more goals in normal time. If they win by a difference of just one, the decision will be on penalties.

