Paraense is arrested in Guyana with more than 750 kg of drugs

The French Guiana Police Force seized around 640 kg of cocaine tied up inside an illegal single-engine plane that landed on the runway in Mahdia. According to police, the Cessna Skyline plane, which landed without authorization at the site, may have left Venezuela.

The Colombian pilot, identified as Rodrigues Estes, 42, and the Brazilian co-pilot, Mateus Vinicius Alberto, 24, born in Itaituba, southeastern Pará, were arrested.

The cocaine and 120.45 kg of marijuana were weighed by the narcotics police at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in the presence of the pilot and co-pilot, investigators said.

According to police, the aircraft landed on the Mahdia airstrip around 2:20 pm on Sunday and “the troops informed the two suspected men and both were arrested and taken into police custody”. Two Global Positioning Service (GPS) devices, a satellite phone, a radio set and two cell phones were also found.

Empty fuel drums were seen aboard the aircraft, suggesting a precautionary landing was made to secure additional supplies of fuel. In the past, several abandoned or crashed and burned illegal aircraft have been found in various parts of the interior of Guyana and Suriname.