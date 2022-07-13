Paraná Clube has application for judicial recovery accepted and manages to prevent Kennedy auction | paraná club

O Paraná Clube had accepted by the Justice the request for judicial recovery (RJ) to have a debt payment plan. The request was granted, this Tuesday, by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the Central Forum of the District of the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba.

With the decision of judge Mariana Gluszcynski Fowler Gusso, Tricolor now has a non-extendable period of 60 days to present the recovery plan. The judicial administrator from Paraná will be Maurício Obladen, the same from RJ do Coritiba.

Within the process, which ge had access, Tricolor justified the request on account of the financial and sports crises. The club had a loss of R$ 6 million last year and increased the debt to R$ 147 million.

In addition, Mariana Gusso asks for the suspension of the auction of the Kennedy headquarters, scheduled for this month of July. The judge cites in the decision that “the maintenance of the club’s activity passes through the Kennedy headquarters, so its constriction and sale will make it difficult, and perhaps impossible, the recovery of the author”.

Soon after, Paraná requested the Federal Court, competent over the Central Bank (Bacen) process, to endorse the measure and prevent the trading sessions of July 13 and 17. The positive response to suspend the auction of the Kennedy headquarters took place on Tuesday night.

The decision on judicial reorganization determines a few points:

Paraná is exempt from presenting negative certificates for the exercise of its activities;

the club must present the monthly statement of accounts;

the actions and executions filed against Paraná Clube are suspended;

In the request, made as a matter of urgency on June 28, Paraná highlighted that “it suffers daily blocks in its accounts due to executions, which jeopardizes the payment of suppliers, payroll and other essential expenses for the maintenance of its activities”. Last month, for example, a deceased former director blocked the paranista cashier for a debt of R$ 347 thousand.

On the field, this season, Paraná fell to the Access Division of Paranaense and is in Series D. If you do not gain access to the Brazilian in 2022, Tricolor will remain, at least, until 2025 without participating in national competitions.

Paraná Clube’s debt numbers:

tax debt : BRL 8.9 million

: BRL 8.9 million labor debt : BRL 37.7 million

: BRL 37.7 million civil debt: BRL 55 million

It is worth noting that the judicial recovery includes labor and civil amounts. That is, the current value is R$ 92.7 million.

Within the process, O Paraná mentioned that he has a monthly income of R$ 304 thousand coming from sponsors, the stadium ticket office and the supporters’ program, among others. The paranist leadership claimed that it “has all the conditions and possibilities to get back on its feet (either through recovery or even through investors in the SAF)”.

The club also informed that it constituted Paraná Clube SAF (Soccer Anonymous of Football) and cited cases of Figueirense and Coritiba as examples to have the request approved by the Justice. Another argument was the implementation of the Labor Act since March 2018, which recently saw the Justice ask for its termination for “bad faith”.

Finally, Tricolor stated in the application that it has properties that provide sufficient amounts to cover possible losses. According to court assessments, the Kennedy headquarters is valued at R$88 million and the Boqueirão Olympic Village at R$37.5 million.

