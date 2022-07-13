Pedro Moreira is announced as Botafogo’s new football manager: ‘Great honor to wear this shirt’

In a continuous process of structuring the SAFO Botafogo continues to invest in new professionals to improve management and grow as an institution in the model outlined by the shareholder John Textor. This Tuesday (12), the executive director of football André Mazzuco officially introduced the new football manager Pedro MoreiraexCorinthians and cruise, which will play a strategic role in the day-to-day activities of the football department. Moreira has already started its activities.

“Pedro comes to play a strategic management role in the football department. It will be an important bridge between the Board of Directors and the coordination and operational areas, optimizing processes and relationships. He is a highly qualified professional, well-liked in the industry, experienced and who has all the attributes that SAF understands as necessary in the continuous search for excellence”highlighted André Mazzuco.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Pedro began his 15-year career at Cruzeiro Esporte Clube in 2007, shortly after graduating from Education Physical with minor in Businessat Appalachian State University, in North Carolina – USA. In Brazil, he pursued the principle of continuing education, completing three MBA in Foreign Trade and International Business, Management Business and Management sports at Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He recently completed the Master in Global Sport for the new York universityin New York – USA and the certificate of Football Executive for the CBF Academy.

“I arrive very motivated to work and give my all for a strong and winning Botafogo. It is a great honor to wear this shirt and participate in this historic turning point for the club. I appreciate the trust of John Textor and André Mazzuco“, evaluated Pedro Moreira.

At Cruzeiro, Pedro participated in the creation of the international business department, developing several projects and partnerships around the world, in addition to assuming the position of Supervisor and Manager of Professional Football. Pedro Moreira worked at the Brazilian Football Confederation, working in the youth and Olympic teams, and was at Corinthians as general supervisor of the youth categories until he was hired by Botafogo.

Pedro was present in important achievements of Cruzeiro as Brazilian champion (2013 and 2014), Copa do Brasil champion (2017 and 2018)in addition to titles Brazilian Under-20 champion (2007, 10, 12, 17). For the Brazilian team, he was crowned South American Under-15 Champion and under-20 world runner-up in 2015.