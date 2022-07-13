Police forensicize gauze, sedative vials and cell phone seized in hospital rape case | Rio de Janeiro

Agents of the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) of São João de Meriti, which investigates the case of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, took the material collected during the investigation for expertise this Wednesday (13).
The police officers arrived at the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute (ICCE) at around 3 pm with:
- gauze that Giovanni would have used to clean the victim after the rape, collected from the garbage;
- ampoules of medication used by the anesthesiologist;
- cell phone of the nurse who recorded the act.
Giovanni was arrested in the act for the rape of a patient during a cesarean delivery at the Women’s Hospital, and is suspected of at least five more abuses in the same situation: when he worked as an anesthesiologist during the patients’ surgeries.
The police want to know if there are any traces of the doctor’s semen on the gauze, which he allegedly smeared on the victim’s face to clean it after the rape ended. The video recorded by the nursing team, which had been suspicious of Giovanni, shows the anesthesiologist with his penis at the height of the patient’s head.
The police will also analyze samples of the sedation applied to the victim and handed over to the hospital for expertise – Giovanni can also respond for putting the life of the parturient at risk if it is proven that he administered more medication than necessary. Another anesthesiologist who works at the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital said in a statement that she had given total sedation to 2 of the 90 patients she treated at the unit.
The expertise will also analyze the cell phone used to record the video of the rape committed by the doctor, to make sure, for example, if there was no manipulation on the device.
The investigation began after health facility officials filmed anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra putting his penis into a patient’s mouth as he was participating in her delivery. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo