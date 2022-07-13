Republican voters ready to abandon Trump, poll says

An American newspaper survey The New York Times, in partnership with the university Siena College, published this Tuesday, 12, pointed to a loss of popularity of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump among the voters of the Republican Party. According to the survey, about 50% say they prefer a different candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

A clear majority of voters under the age of 35 (64%) as well as 65% of those with at least a college degree told the poll they would vote against Trump in the primary election, in which a Republican battles a Republican for the party’s representative nomination.

The former president’s biggest opponent is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was the second choice with 25% of the vote, and the only other candidate with double-digit support. former pupil of Trump, the lawyer became a serious rival to the mentor in the Republican nomination for presidential candidate.

+ How the Governor of Florida Became One of the Most Influential Republicans

+ Trump says he would beat former ally Ron DeSantis in election race

Among those who voted for Trump in 2020, 44% said they had a very favorable opinion of DeSantis, while 46% said they wanted to re-elect the former US leader.

Continues after advertising

Despite carrying Trump’s conservative agendas, DeSantis was cited as the top choice for younger Republicans, those with college degrees and those who said they voted for President Joe Biden in the last election.

Trump’s conduct during the January 2021 Capitol invasion appears to have contributed to his weakening. While 75% of voters claimed that Trump was “merely exercising his right to contest the election,” nearly one in five said he “went so far as to threaten American democracy.”

+ Attack on US Capitol: Committee summons Republicans to hearing

+ Trump knew that armed invaders were going to the Capitol, says aide

Overall, Trump retains his primacy in the party: In a hypothetical showdown against five other potential Republican rivals for the presidency, 49% of party voters said they would support him for a third nomination.

The search of teams/Siena suggested that fears of many Republican elites about a Trump candidacy may be well-founded: He fell behind President Biden (44% to 41%) in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 race, despite the current boss’s slump in popularity. of state.

In 2020, 9% of Republicans did not vote for Trump, while Biden lost just 4% of the votes of Democratic voters, according to AP VoteCast, a study by the University of Chicago.

Continues after advertising





