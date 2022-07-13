Revenue Auction has Xiaomi and iPhone phones with bids from R$ 320 – Tecnoblog

THE IRS is starting yet another auction of seized products. The new round encompasses several Xiaomi cell phones and iPhones of several generations. In addition to smartphones, the lots still have other products, such as the Echo Dot speaker and even a Nintendo Switch. Bids start at R$320.

Revenue Auction in Belém has lots with Redmi Note 11 and other Xiaomi and Apple phones (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)
The Belém auction is an opportunity for those who want to buy cell phones.

It is the case of lot 14which brings four units of the Poco X3 Pro and one of the Redmi Note 10 with bids starting at R$800. group 85with an initial price of R$9,600, has two iPhone 12 Pro Max, three iPhone 12, seven iPhone 11 Pro and more Apple cell phones.

But if you want to save money, it’s good to take a look at the lot 110, which brings a Redmi Note 9S. In this case, the value starts at R$ 320.

Lot 85 of the Federal Revenue Service of Belém has Apple cell phones and other products (Image: Reproduction/Receita Federal)
How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?

The Revenue Auction counts on products seized for abandonment or irregular situation in Brazil. Therefore, interested parties can take the opportunity to buy lots with various items, including cell phones. However, it is necessary to meet some requirements to participate in the event, which will be held in Belém, Pará.

The first step, without a doubt, is to read the bidding notice number 0217800/000002/2022. The document is available on the Federal Revenue Service website and provides all the explanations and particularities of the new round. The list also includes other requirements points, such as:

  • have all pending issues up to date;
  • obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately);
  • obtain an access code through the e-CAC Portal;
  • verify if the lot accepts proposals from individuals or only legal entities.

Is everything ok? Then it’s time to act: the bidding round opened on Wednesday (13) at 8 am and is scheduled to close on August 1, 2022 at 6 pm.

Classification will take place on August 2, 2022 at 9:30 am. The bidding session is scheduled for later: at 10 am on the same day.

Learn more about how the Federal Revenue Auction works.

Lot 81 brings three units of the Redmi Note 11 (Image: Reproduction / Federal Revenue)
Nintendo Switch, Echo Dot and more

The opportunities don’t stop there. At the lot 88, for example, you can find a Nintendo Switch unit, an iPhone X and even an electric skateboard. The starting bid is $4,500.

O lot 64 consists of six 3rd generation Echo Dot units, Stanley cups, laptop bags and more, with prices starting at R$2,000.

Check, below, the main lots of products of this Federal Revenue auction separated by technoblog:

Batch minimum bid Products
14 BRL 800 4x Poco X3 Pro
1x Redmi Note 10
21 BRL 450 3x Redmi 9A
25 BRL 1,100 1x iPhone 12 Pro Max
2x Digital scales
1x Security Camera
Chargers, cables, skateboard and cases
27 BRL 2,100 1x iPhone 12 Pro
8x Mobile Screens (model not specified)
Other maintenance accessories
28 BRL 4,550 1x iPhone 8 Plus
1x iPhone 8
1x iPhone XS
1x iPhone 12 Pro Max
1x iPhone 7
charger and cable
64 BRL 2,000 6x Laptop cases
9x Stanley Cups
20x Chargers/Cable for iPhone
6x 3rd Gen Echo Dot
Other makeup and beauty products
cell phone accessories
ornaments and rings
12x Pendrives
various films
81 BRL 750 3x Redmi Note 11
85 BRL 9,600 3x iPhone 8 Plus
2x iPhone 8
1x iPhone XR
1x iPhone 7
7x iPhone 11 Pro
2x iPhone 12 Pro Max
1x iPhone 12 Pro
3x iPhone 12
1x iPhone 12 Mini
10x screens for iPhone
88 BRL 4,500 1x Nintendo Switch
1x iPhone X
1x Electric skateboard
1x Moto Z2 (model not specified)
Other accessories
110 BRL 320 1x Redmi Note 9S

