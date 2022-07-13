Revenue Auction has Xiaomi and iPhone phones with bids from R$ 320 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,no tail tied
THE IRS is starting yet another auction of seized products. The new round encompasses several Xiaomi cell phones and iPhones of several generations. In addition to smartphones, the lots still have other products, such as the Echo Dot speaker and even a Nintendo Switch. Bids start at R$320.
The Belém auction is an opportunity for those who want to buy cell phones.
It is the case of lot 14which brings four units of the Poco X3 Pro and one of the Redmi Note 10 with bids starting at R$800. group 85with an initial price of R$9,600, has two iPhone 12 Pro Max, three iPhone 12, seven iPhone 11 Pro and more Apple cell phones.
But if you want to save money, it’s good to take a look at the lot 110, which brings a Redmi Note 9S. In this case, the value starts at R$ 320.
How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?
The Revenue Auction counts on products seized for abandonment or irregular situation in Brazil. Therefore, interested parties can take the opportunity to buy lots with various items, including cell phones. However, it is necessary to meet some requirements to participate in the event, which will be held in Belém, Pará.
The first step, without a doubt, is to read the bidding notice number 0217800/000002/2022. The document is available on the Federal Revenue Service website and provides all the explanations and particularities of the new round. The list also includes other requirements points, such as:
- have all pending issues up to date;
- obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately);
- obtain an access code through the e-CAC Portal;
- verify if the lot accepts proposals from individuals or only legal entities.
Is everything ok? Then it’s time to act: the bidding round opened on Wednesday (13) at 8 am and is scheduled to close on August 1, 2022 at 6 pm.
Classification will take place on August 2, 2022 at 9:30 am. The bidding session is scheduled for later: at 10 am on the same day.
Nintendo Switch, Echo Dot and more
The opportunities don’t stop there. At the lot 88, for example, you can find a Nintendo Switch unit, an iPhone X and even an electric skateboard. The starting bid is $4,500.
O lot 64 consists of six 3rd generation Echo Dot units, Stanley cups, laptop bags and more, with prices starting at R$2,000.
Check, below, the main lots of products of this Federal Revenue auction separated by technoblog:
|Batch
|minimum bid
|Products
|14
|BRL 800
|4x Poco X3 Pro
1x Redmi Note 10
|21
|BRL 450
|3x Redmi 9A
|25
|BRL 1,100
|1x iPhone 12 Pro Max
2x Digital scales
1x Security Camera
Chargers, cables, skateboard and cases
|27
|BRL 2,100
|1x iPhone 12 Pro
8x Mobile Screens (model not specified)
Other maintenance accessories
|28
|BRL 4,550
|1x iPhone 8 Plus
1x iPhone 8
1x iPhone XS
1x iPhone 12 Pro Max
1x iPhone 7
charger and cable
|64
|BRL 2,000
|6x Laptop cases
9x Stanley Cups
20x Chargers/Cable for iPhone
6x 3rd Gen Echo Dot
Other makeup and beauty products
cell phone accessories
ornaments and rings
12x Pendrives
various films
|81
|BRL 750
|3x Redmi Note 11
|85
|BRL 9,600
|3x iPhone 8 Plus
2x iPhone 8
1x iPhone XR
1x iPhone 7
7x iPhone 11 Pro
2x iPhone 12 Pro Max
1x iPhone 12 Pro
3x iPhone 12
1x iPhone 12 Mini
10x screens for iPhone
|88
|BRL 4,500
|1x Nintendo Switch
1x iPhone X
1x Electric skateboard
1x Moto Z2 (model not specified)
Other accessories
|110
|BRL 320
|1x Redmi Note 9S