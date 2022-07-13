Review | The Girl from Plainville: Elle Fanning convinces boyfriend to kill himself in new biopic series

Michelle Carter made headlines around the world after starring in one of the most controversial cases in American judicial history. The introverted teen has been accused of convincing her boyfriend to take his own life via text messages. Even though she was miles away from the terrible fate, her name was carved in the last moments of Conrad’s life, a sensitive boy who suffered from depression and social anxiety. AND The Girl from Plainville tries to fill the trail of countless gaps left by the process that dominated the courts, presenting yet another beautiful and touching performance of Elle Fanning.

The original production of Hulu, brought to Brazil by streaming starzplay, takes us behind the scenes of the thousands of messages exchanged between the couple, who spent most of their long-distance relationship. Trying to balance the fact that Michelle also suffered from depression and eating disorders and the fact that she (regardless of this) had induced her boyfriend to commit suicide, Liz Hannah (The Post: The Secret War) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. death) seeks to show the other deeper layers that never reached the main news in the United States.

Going beyond the “girl encourages boyfriend to kill himself” combo, The Girl from Plainville tries to understand how Michelle’s mind worked, exploring its narcissistic aspects as it further explores the psycho-emotional illnesses she suffered from. Without trying to exonerate her of the atrocity she commented on, the drama miniseries reflects on the culture of unhealthy relationships born and sustained by the age of social networks, as well as pondering the importance of honest communication between parents and children within the family. Here, as we witness two sick people trying to help each other in their own way, we understand even more how delicate and complex the time we live is – where relationships are often restricted to the virtual and ethics and morals become increasingly blurred.

And with a powerful performance of Elle Fanning, who expresses a soft voice and a sad look in almost all of her scenes, we are once again rewarded by the incredible versatility of the actress on stage. With a darker characterization and a little makeup work to emanate Carter’s facial features, she does her job in a unique way, expresses her talent even through singing and shines on screen, easily overshadowing the other supporting characters. Chloe Sevigny and Colton Ryan are also not far behind and make up a great trio of protagonists, in a plot whose biggest villain is the lack of understanding about mental health.

With a script full of metaphors that tries to make the Michelle-Conrad dynamic more inviting, the miniseries is made for lovers of biographical productions – although it sometimes lacks verification of the facts and leaves many crucial details of the process out. . But in fact, the biggest problem of The Girl from Plainville it’s your rhythm. Excessively slow, the miniseries has little flavor for those who love dramatic thrillers and depends a lot on the curiosity of others to ensure the concentration of the general audience until the end. Still, the new miniseries by starzplay is an excellent and delicate account of mental illness, which deprives itself of the right to offer many conclusive answers. After all, after everything we’ve discovered in this case, do they really exist?

