Richarlison starts in debut for Tottenham, who wins first friendly | english football

Tottenham started testing in their pre-season, and Richarlison has already appeared as the team’s starter on his debut. The Brazilian striker, one of the reinforcements for the 2022/23 season, was initially selected by coach Antonio Conte in Spurs’ first preparation friendly, against a K-League match, in which the Londoners won 6-3 in Seoul. , in South Korea.

Richarlison was chosen by Conte as the reference in the attack, which started with Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil. Gradually, as traditionally in pre-season tests, the Italian coach sent other players onto the field – and put Kane and Son into action at the start of the second half. Richarlison was kept on the field and showed good partnership with the two stars.

The Brazilian did not hit the nets, but had good participation. The best of them came in a through ball for Son in the 30th minute, leaving the Korean free to score the fifth goal of the game. However, the star was pulled at the entrance of the area by Kim Dong-Min, who was sent off. Harry Kane scored the free kick, making the score 5-3. Richarlison was replaced by Parrott minutes later.

Before that, Tottenham opened the scoring with a beautiful shot by Dier, and the South Korean league match drew with Cho Gue-Sung, in the first half stoppage time. At the beginning of the final stage, Kim Jin-Hyuk scored against when trying to stop Kane’s submission, and Tottenham returned to the front.

Veldwijk equalized again for the South Koreans, but the duo Kane-Son settled the score for Tottenham. Kane scored the Spurs’ third, receiving assistance from Lucas Moura, and Son made the fourth from a penalty. Amano reduced for the hosts, but Kane, in the free kick at the entrance of the area, and Son, taking advantage of the failure in the opposing ball, closed the 6 to 3.

The friendly was marked by a great atmosphere of celebration for Son, the big star of the night, who ended his performance with two goals. The South Korean fans went crazy just for the striker to touch the ball, demonstrating the great idolatry that the player currently counts, being considered one of the greatest in the history of local football. Kane, the South Korean’s partner at Tottenham for years, was also highly celebrated.