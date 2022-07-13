Rodrigo Caetano has the help of patrons and Palmeiras is warned that he can take the Rooster hat at the last minute at the market

Palmeiras have a game very important this Thursday (13), against São Paulo, for the second confrontation of the Copa do Brasil. As they lost at Morumbi by 1 x 0, Verdão needs to reverse the result at Allianz Parque and, despite all the difficulties, the Palmeiras are quite confident that they will be able to qualify in the competition.

About the ball market, Alviverde was informed that Atlético-MG came in very strong at the last minute to sign midfielder De Lá Cruz, from River Plate. The Uruguayan has a contract with the Argentines until December, but it is almost certain that he will not renew it and, therefore, his departure is imminent, at least according to the information at the moment.

“Information that comes to me from Belo Horizonte: El Mineiro wants De La Cruz. For now, he plans to offer insufficient money. We’ll see how everything goes. I clarify: even with #River they didn’t speak”, said journalist Sebastián Srur.

Atletico’s idea would be to close with De Lá Cruz now, but the money doesn’t seem to thrill River Plate at this point. The Argentine club asks for R$ 54.7 million to release him immediately. Palmeiras, in turn, want to hire him for “free”, just with salaries and, thus, to have him from January. He would arrive to be the replacement for Gustavo Scarpa, who is living his last moments with the Palmeiras shirt.

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras are not only rivals on the field. Rodrigo Caetano and Anderson Barros they also intensify the dispute in the ball market; both directors seek to qualify the squads that are already well above average for the South American football scene.