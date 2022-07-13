Rookie Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on US Highway | World

Pilot Vincent Fraser made an emergency landing on a road in North Carolina on July 3, when it was a public holiday in the United States. A video, captured by the pilot, shows him diverting the plane from transmission lines and looking for a space between cars for landing. (WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE)

According to local media, the pilot noticed an engine problem and began looking for options to attempt an emergency landing.

“I looked to the left and before I couldn’t see anything because it was just mountains and trees, but there was a road,” Fraser told Fox News.

Fraser’s father-in-law was also on the flight. Nobody was hurt.

Fraser is a US Army veteran but a novice in aviation. According to the newspaper “Today”, he acquired the license to fly a few months ago and had around 100 hours of flying experience.

Sheriff Curtis Cochran of Swain County, North Carolina, said he did an amazing job.

“If you look closely, you can see the transmission lines he was able to bypass,” said Sheriff Curtis Cochran. “It could have been catastrophic.”

Fraser told CNN that after landing a mechanic checked the plane. It was then towed to another area of ​​the mountain, from where it took off again after 3 days. This time no problem.