Russia may buy drones from Iran to use in Ukraine War – Ground Forces

The White House said on Monday that it believes Russia is turning to Iran to receive “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including combat-capable drones, for use in its war in Ukraine.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran has ever supplied any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces. to use them later this month.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with several hundred UAVs, including UCAVs on an accelerated schedule,” he told reporters on Monday.

Sullivan said it was proof that Russia’s bombing of Ukraine, which led it to consolidate gains in the east of the country in recent weeks, came through a high “cost of its ammunition”.

Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear program and war activities in the region will be a key topic of discussion.

The US decision to publicly reveal that the two countries’ main regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as Israel and Saudi Arabia resist joining global efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to its domestic interests.

Sullivan also noted that Iran provided similar unmanned aerial vehicles to Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a ceasefire was reached earlier this year.

Military analyst Samuel Bendett of the CNA think tank said Russia’s choice of Iran as a drone source is logical because “for the past 20 years or so, Iran has been refining its drone fighting force. Their drones have been in more combat than the Russians.” They are pioneers of so-called kamikaze munitions like the Switchblade that the US supplied to Ukraine.

Iran has “a proven track record of flying drones hundreds of miles and hitting their targets,” Bendett added, including penetrating American-provided air defenses and attacking Saudi oil refineries. He said Iranian drones could be very effective in attacking Ukrainian power plants, refineries and other critical infrastructure.

Bendett pointed out that before the war in Ukraine, Russia had licensed drone technology for its Forpost UAV from a proven supplier: Israel. The Jewish state remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so the source is no longer available to Moscow.

