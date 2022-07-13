Ryan Gosling is proud to have a ‘Ken energy’ Rolling Stone

Ryan Gosling Talks About Playing Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Barbie

Ryan Gosling is proud to play Ken in the film of Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig. The feature starring Margot Robbie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023 and will show the famous Mattel doll in a completely different way than the public knows.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the movie hidden agent (2022), gosling commented that he “does not consider an insult” the scene in which the character of Chris Evans calls him “puppet Ken.” “I’m proud of it,” said Gosling. “I have this energy from Ken that you can feel, obviously.”

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: What to expect from the live-action film with Margot Robbie?

For behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Barbie that have been circulating on the internet in recent weeks, gosling It really seems to have a knack for the role. The public has high expectations after the images of Barbie and Ken rollerblading in California, but the actor assures that “this is nothing” compared to what is to come.

“I can’t wait for people to see the movie,” he said. “That’s all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come and put me in a box.” the first image of gosling as Ken showed the actor shirtless and with platinum hair, just like the doll’s boyfriend Barbie.

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Cast with Margot Robbie, premiere and everything we know about Greta Gerwig’s film [LISTA]

When does Barbie debut?

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the cast of the feature also has other big names, such as Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Dua Lipa. the debut of Barbie is scheduled for July 20, 2023.