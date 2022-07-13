Ryan Gosling reveals he would like to play famous Marvel hero

As we can already see, the current phase of Marvel in cinemas is presenting us with several new heroes in their productions, whether they are known or unknown heroes to the general public.

Much, of course, is yet to come, with new classic heroes and villains we all count the days to see in the MCU and even those we never imagined seeing in live action interacting with beloved Marvel characters in movies and series.

In addition to everything, big names in Hollywood must also show up with new characters. One of the most talked about actors about this possibility is Ryan Gosling, star of Blade Runner, La La Landamong others.

The actor has long been the subject of rumors about playing the hero Nova, of which he will get a solo series in the MCU soon. However, Josh Horowitz, correspondent for MTV News, debunked these rumors and revealed the role that Gosling would like to play in Marvel.

According to Horowitz on Twitter, Ryan Gosling would like to bring Ghost Rider to life in the future of the MCU (another character that is due to appear very soon):

“Next week, my full chat with Ryan Gosling for MTV News… But for now, something very EXCLUSIVE… Ryan and I talked about the Nova rumors yesterday, which he said are not true. BUT this morning Ryan got in touch with me to say that there is a superhero he wants to play… GHOST RIDER.”

Obviously this should only express a wish from the actor, not confirming that the actor will, in fact, play the character in the MCU. But this could serve as an impetus for Marvel to keep an eye on the actor when looking for an interpreter for the Ghost Rider.

