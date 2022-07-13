“Santos also sees it as better…”; Maranhão sees Peixe ‘run over’ planning and the steering wheel’s future is highlighted in this 3rd

The 26-year-old midfielder has not even been on the bench and has only played nine games since arriving at Vila Belmiro

Still without a new coach and not even a football executive, the saints continues the cast revamp for the season’s sequel. After the sale of Kayky to Almería-ESP, Ricardo Goulart is settling his contract termination. The shirt 10 became the target of Peixe’s fans and his high salary makes his stay unfeasible. Another highly criticized that can come out is William Maranhao.

according to UOL Esporte and the newspaper The TribuneMaranhão received a consultation from the Atlético-GO, his former club from 2020 and 2021. Dragon consulted Peixe to find out if the player is still interested in the coaching staff, now temporarily commanded by Marcelo Fernandes. Reinforcing this, there is still no offer from Goiás at the table of President Andres Rueda.

Maranhão has only played nine matches in the current season and has a contract valid until the end of 2024. Atlético-GO’s intention would be to take the midfielder on loan until December – the Goiás, commanded by Jorginho, are alive in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sul -Americana, the latter in which they are already guaranteed in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old midfielder wants to leave, in the Lucas Musetti, from UOL, since it doesn’t even have space on the reserve bench. Atlético-GO would pay 100% of Maranhão’s salaries, which also arouses interest from the Goiás.