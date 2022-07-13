Santos’ new coach: five names that fit the Vila | saints

Santos fired Fabián Bustos last Thursday and so far have not hired a new coach. Despite prioritizing the arrival of an executive before closing with the new coach, Peixe knows that it can’t take long to fill the position.

O ge, so, he gathered names that could fit in Santos. Coaches without a club, identified with Peixe, with passage through Vila Belmiro or who are swinging in the position where they work.

In a recent poll, Cuca was the most voted by fans to take the place of Fabián Bustos. The coach is unemployed. But on that list there are other options as well. Look:

Identified with Santos, the coach has been without a club since he left Ferroviária earlier this year. Elano could be in Peixe’s sights precisely because of the potential he has already shown as a coach in his stints at the Araraquara team and also at Inter de Limeira.

At the beginning of his career, he managed Peixe as a coach in nine matches, with five victories, after Levir Culpi’s departure. At the time, he promoted the boys Rodrygo, currently at Real Madrid, and Yuri Alberto, loaned by Zenit, from Russia, to Corinthians.

As they don’t have the cash for large investments, Peixe could try to hire the club’s idol to replace Fabián Bustos.

1 of 5 Elano still as a technician at Ferroviária — Photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviária SA Elano still as a technician at Ferroviária — Photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviária SA

The last coach to take Santos to a championship final (the 2020 Libertadores), Cuca has plenty of experience to help the team evolve. It was like that in the last two spells at the club.

The only one that did not have the expected result was in 2008, when he was fired and left Peixe in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

Then, Cuca went through Santos in 2018 and 2020. In the last passage, he reached the Libertadores final and lost 1-0 to Palmeiras at Maracanã. It would be an option to replace Fabián Bustos and bring experience to the alvinegro locker room.

2 of 5 Cuca in his farewell at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Cuca in his farewell at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Recently fired from Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, Odair Hellmann would also fit in a possible list of coaches that interest Santos because he is unemployed and has already done good work.

The coach stood out in his stints at Internacional and Fluminense before heading to the Arab world. As he is without a club, he could be in Peixe’s sights.

3 of 5 Odair Hellmann by Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates — Photo: Disclosure Odair Hellmann by Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates – Photo: Disclosure

The only employee on this list, Vojvoda rocks the job at Fortaleza. Recently, he was eliminated from Libertadores. He is still in a very delicate situation in the Brazilian Championship – he is the last place. And he has been pressured.

Vojvoda did a great job at Fortaleza last year. He led the team to this year’s Libertadores and quickly found favor with the crowd. The poor performance in this year’s Brasileirão, however, makes the scenario change a little.

Faced with the pressure on Vojvoda, Santos could be a path if things don’t improve there.

Another without a club on the list, Renato Gaúcho left Flamengo low and, although expensive, could be willing to accept the Santos project to try to get up.

Multichampion, like Cuca, would arrive at the club with strength to try to raise the morale of the players and change the scenario of recent seasons.

Despite this, it would certainly cost more than Elano and Vojvoda, for example, and would meet resistance from part of the crowd for the authentic profile. On the other hand, it is one of the most successful that are available in the market.

4 of 5 Renato Gaúcho in Palmeiras vs Flamengo — Photo: Getty Images Renato Gaúcho in Palmeiras vs Flamengo — Photo: Getty Images

One of the 11 coaches who have already won the title for Santos, Marcelo Fernandes is interim while the club seeks a replacement for Fabián Bustos. Santista, identified with Peixe and raised in the city, the assistant needs to be on the list for having the desire to be a coach and already be in Alvinegro.

As interim, Marcelo Fernandes was São Paulo champion in 2015 by beating Palmeiras in the final, in Vila Belmiro. Since then, he has taken CBF courses and turned professional to try to pursue a career as a coach.

For now, he continues as an assistant, but he would not refuse an invitation to take the place of Fabián Bustos.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!