Search for sock, two news and ‘surprise’ reinforcement at Choque Rei: latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras performed again this Tuesday (11) at the Football Academy and started moving to receive São Paulo, Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil. In the first game of the round of 16, the rival won by the score of 1 to 0. To qualify, Verdão needs to surprise once again at Allianz Parque.

In addition to training, the day was marked by the official presentation of two reinforcements: Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel Lopez. Leila Pereira handed the shirt to the players and welcomed them. The pair will be registered on the 18th at the CBF BID.

The new reinforcements of Palmeiras in the window were presented. The pair will not be able to play against Cuiabá next Monday due to the regularization in the CBF IDB. Welcome. And that they make a huge success with the shirt of the Greatest Champion in Brazil! 🐷#palm trees pic.twitter.com/oI5sDhD99F — Palmeiras Online (@palmeirasonline) July 12, 2022

Another gringo in Palmeiras?

Nicolás De La Cruz had his name again linked to Verdão behind the scenes of the ball market. The Uruguayan, who wants to play in Europe, may receive an offer from Palestine to restore midfielder Gustavo Scarpa’s departure.

Gabriel Veron recovered

With the possibility of losing Rony indefinitely, coach Abel Ferreira will have the return of forward Gabriel Veron, who has recovered from a cut on his foot. He should play the derby against São Paulo on Thursday.

Brazilian worries?

With only one point difference at the top of the Brazilian Championship leaderboard, will the palm trees worry your fans? Understand in this opinion text by our reporter Lucas Barão.

Scarpa until December

Negotiated with English football, Gustavo Scarpa will compose the Palmeiras squad until the beginning of December. The Palmeirense board could sell it now and make good money, but preferred to reap the rewards of the results within the four lines. See full article.